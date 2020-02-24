Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Likely leaving Seattle
Brown isn't likely to re-sign with Seattle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Brown signed a two-year, $5.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason and made it through both years of his deal. He started six of his 30 regular-season games and averaged just 24.2 offensive snaps per contest, catching 30 of 47 targets for 386 yards and seven touchdowns. Brown isn't likely to find a top-three WR role as a 30-year-old free agent, but his ability to contribute on special teams and in the red zone could lead to some interest for a depth job. Meanwhile, the Seahawks don't have a clear No. 3 behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, with options from the current roster including David Moore, Malik Turner, John Ursua and perhaps eventually Josh Gordon (suspension).
