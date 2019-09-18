Play

Brown (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

This is a new injury for Brown, but it doesn't seem too concerning since he's still practicing in some capacity. Despite playing 75 percent of possible offensive snaps over the first two weeks, Brown hasn't been targeted by Russell Wilson yet. If he's able to suit up Sunday versus the Saints, he could be demoted to the No. 4 wideout role with Davis Moore (shoulder) trending toward his season debut.

