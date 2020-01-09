Play

Brown (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Brown missed the wild-card win over the Eagles, but Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reported Monday that Brown sat out to tend to a personal matter, and his knee isn't a major issue. However, Brown still isn't back to full speed, but he's still expected to be ready for Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Packers.

