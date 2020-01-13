Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Limited usage all year
Brown, who wasn't targeted in the Sunday's 28-23 playoff loss to the Packers, finished with 16 catches for 220 yards and two touchdowns over 14 regular-season games.
Brown started the season as a starter but slowly saw his usage disintegrate as David Moore got healthy and Malik Turner took on additional duties. The 30-year-old Brown didn't play more than 11 offensive snaps over the last five regular-season contests, and he logged just nine in the only playoff game he played. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in March, and even if the team re-signs him, Brown won't be on fantasy radars in 2020.
