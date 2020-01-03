Brown (knee/personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times previously suggested the Brown could miss a few weeks, so it's a little surprising to see the wideout listed as questionable. Either way, Brown's impact in the Seattle offense has been limited of late, with just two of his 16 catches on the season having occurred after Oct. 20.