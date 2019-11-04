Brown didn't record a target on 17 offensive snaps in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the 49ers.

This is Brown's second straight game without a target, and he fell behind David Moore (41 snaps) in the pecking order. The Seahawks claimed Josh Gordon off waivers from the Patriots on Friday, so Brown's role could diminish further in Week 10's matchup against the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories