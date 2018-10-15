Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Makes first catch in three weeks
Brown hauled in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Raiders.
It was Brown's first reception since Week 3 and his sixth of the year. He has just six catches for 28 yards and one score this season.
