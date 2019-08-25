Brown hauled in his only target for 18 yards in the Seahawks' 23-15 preseason win over the Chargers on Saturday.

Brown appears to be in line for a solid workload to open the season with D.K. Metcalf (knee) and David Moore (shoulder) both ailing at the moment. He maximized his one opportunity Saturday while opening the game as the No. 2 receiver alongside Tyler Lockett. Given his projected early-season role, Brown is likely to sit for next Thursday's preseason finale against the Raiders.