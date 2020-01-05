Play

Brown (knee) was downgraded to out for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Eagles.

Brown originally was slated to miss a few weeks with the knee sprain but surprisingly was listed as questionable for the game Friday. Brown's absence paves the way for David Moore and John Ursua to see a slight uptick in depth receiver reps behind usual starters Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf.

