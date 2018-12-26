Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Nabs one pass
Brown gained nine yards on his lone target during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs.
After enjoying a career year in 2017 with 31 receptions in Arizona, Brown has not been able to take the next step in his career in Seattle. The sixth-year target has just one multi-catch game and two touchdowns since Week 3. His regular season ends Sunday against his former team, a Cardinals squad that held him catchless in Week 4.
