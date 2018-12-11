Brown couldn't haul in his only target in Monday's win over the Vikings.

Brown was coming off a two-touchdown performance against the 49ers in Week 13 and looked poised to see an uptick in usage with Doug Baldwin (hip) out. However, quarterback Russell Wilson was held to just 72 passing yards by a strong defense, and Brown was underthrown on his lone target. If Baldwin stays out, Brown could be a sleeper option during the fantasy playoffs with a Week 15 matchup against the 49ers on tap.

