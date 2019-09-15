Brown wasn't targeted in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers.

Not only was Brown left off Russell Wilson's target tree, but he committed two bad penalties in the first half and was benched for a few drives. With zero targets through two weeks and David Moore (shoulder) possibly returning next week, Brown's fantasy outlook is grim.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories