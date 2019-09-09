Brown wasn't targeted in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Brown was summoned as the No. 3 wideout with David Moore (shoulder) out, but the only receivers Russell Wilson targeted were Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf. Although Moore isn't expected to be ready for Week 2's game versus the Steelers, he's a risky fantasy asset without much upside.

