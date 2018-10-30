Seahawks' Jaron Brown: No targets in Week 8
Brown played 18 offensive snaps but didn't get targeted in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions.
Brown now has just one target in the last four weeks. Brandon Marshall has fallen behind him in the pecking order, but Brown doesn't have a place in fantasy lineups with David Moore clearly taking the No. 3 wideout role with four touchdowns in the last three weeks.
