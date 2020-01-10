Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Ready for divisional round
Brown (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's divisional-round game in Green Bay, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
The same can be said for fellow wideout Malik Turner, who passed all the phases of the concussion protocol. Brown thus should be active this weekend, but his opportunities could be few and far between due to the receiving corps getting back to full capacity.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Should return for divisional round•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Missing playoff clash•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Listed as questionable for playoff opener•
-
Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Set to miss time•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...