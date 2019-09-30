Brown caught all three targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Cardinals.

After failing to garner a target over the first to games, Brown has three catches in back-to-back contests. He may have a legitimate argument to push David Moore for the No. 3 wideout spot, but he'll need to continue to prove it during Thursday night's divisional matchup versus the Rams.

