Brown caught three of five targets for 29 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns.

To the dismay of Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf's fantasy owners, Brown flashed his knack for turning a low reception total into an impressive stat line. Last season, Brown scored five touchdowns over four games where he combined for just seven catches. His fantasy value is still tough to depend on, as these were Brown's first scores of the year and he hasn't topped three receptions or 50 yards in any game this season,