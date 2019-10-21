Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Season-high 60 yards
Brown caught three of six targets for 60 yards in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens.
Brown finished just one yard short of Tyler Lockett for the team lead in receiving yards, but it was his best mark of the year. The 29-year-old wideout slotted in as the Seahawks' No. 3 wide receiver once again, as he recorded 43 of a possible 70 offensive snaps (60 percent), although David Moore is closing in with a season-high 30 snaps. With Will Dissly (Achilles) out, Brown garnered a red-zone target as well but couldn't haul it in. The Seahawks will look to bounce back in Week 8 against a struggling Falcons' secondary.
