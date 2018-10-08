Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Sees minimal action Sunday
Brown played nine of 60 defensive snaps (15 percent) in Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Rams.
Brown has been surpassed by David Moore on the depth chart, knocking him to the No. 5 wideout. However, he did play more snaps than Brandon Marshall (seven). Barring injuries, Brown won't be fantasy relevant.
