Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Sees no targets
Brown played 10 of 68 offensive snaps and didn't receive a target in Sunday's 36-31 loss to the Rams.
This is the fourth time in the last six games that Brown didn't get targeted. In the other two games, Brown caught a touchdown, which makes him frustrating for owners of Tyler Lockett and Doug Baldwin. Brown isn't a viable fantasy option.
