Brown is expected to miss "a few weeks" while dealing with a knee sprain, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

This news puts Brown's chances to suit up in the Seahawks' first playoff game Sunday severely in jeopardy. He's yet to officially be ruled out, but his absence will certainly hurt the team in Saturday's game against the Eagles. His absence will open the door for David Moore and John Ursua to see a slight uptick in depth snaps at receiver.