Brown (knee/personal) is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Packers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

According to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle, Brown's knee isn't considered a major issue anymore, and he missed the wild-card win versus the Eagles while tending to a personal matter. If he puts in a full practice Wednesday, it'll extinguish all doubt about Brown's status. His usage Sunday will likely be minimal, especially if Malik Turner (concussion) is active as well.