Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Should return for divisional round
Brown (knee/personal) is expected to play in Sunday's divisional-round game versus the Packers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.
According to Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle, Brown's knee isn't considered a major issue anymore, and he missed the wild-card win versus the Eagles while tending to a personal matter. If he puts in a full practice Wednesday, it'll extinguish all doubt about Brown's status. His usage Sunday will likely be minimal, especially if Malik Turner (concussion) is active as well.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...