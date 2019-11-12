Play

Brown (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game at San Francisco.

Brown usage waned in the previous two contests, when he logged 28 and 23 percent of the offensive snaps. He won't earn any at all Week 10, leaving Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Josh Gordon, David Moore and Malik Turner as the Seahawks' available wide receivers.

