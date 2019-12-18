Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Snags pass in win
Brown gained nine yards on his only target of Sunday's 30-24 win over Carolina.
Sunday's reception was just Brown's second since Week 7 as he's been deemphasized in the Seattle offense. It'd be foolish to count on the veteran target to turn it around this late in the season, but he does have a favorable matchup heading into Sunday. He and the Seahawks will be taking on Browns' old team, the Cardinals, owners of the league's worst pass defense and against whom Brown caught three passes for 50 yards in Week 4.
