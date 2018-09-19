Brown snatched all three of his targets for 36 yards during Monday's 24-17 loss to Chicago.

Brown was quiet for much of Monday, two of his catches coming during the Seahawks' late-game touchdown drive. Brown has the speed to get down field, but Russell Wilson hasn't had much time to get to him. The Seahawks have given up a whopping 12 sacks through two weeks. After rough matchups against Von Miller and Khalil Mack in back-to-back weeks, things don't get much easier against Demarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys.