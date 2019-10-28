Brown didn't receive a target in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Falcons.

Brown has normally been the Seahawks' No. 3 receiver this year, but he was out-snapped 30-17 by David Moore on Sunday. It resulted in Brown's third game without a target this season. It wouldn't be surprising if Moore maintains his hold on this role since he's more talented than Brown, although Seattle doesn't have consistent fantasy receivers outside of Tyler Lockett.

