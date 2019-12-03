Play

Brown is active for Monday's game against the Vikings, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Brown was a healthy scratch for the last two games but will have a chance to suit up Monday. The 29-year-old is buried on the depth chart with the team's other wide receivers currently healthy, so he's unlikely to find much involvement in the offense versus Minnesota.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories