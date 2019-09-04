Brown (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

It's not clear when this injury occurred. The Seahawks may lean on Brown as a starter Sunday versus the Bengals since David Moore (shoulder) is trending toward inactive status. Brown doesn't offer much fantasy value, but he had a knack for making the most of his chances by hauling in 14 of 19 targets for 166 yards (11.9 YPC) and five touchdowns last year. He's clearly touchdown-dependent for fantasy purposes, and he'll be a cheap DFS option if healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week