Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Surfaces on injury report
Brown (toe) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
It's not clear when this injury occurred. The Seahawks may lean on Brown as a starter Sunday versus the Bengals since David Moore (shoulder) is trending toward inactive status. Brown doesn't offer much fantasy value, but he had a knack for making the most of his chances by hauling in 14 of 19 targets for 166 yards (11.9 YPC) and five touchdowns last year. He's clearly touchdown-dependent for fantasy purposes, and he'll be a cheap DFS option if healthy.
