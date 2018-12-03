Seahawks' Jaron Brown: Surprises with two scores
Brown caught two of three targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
Brown caught Russell Wilson's first two passes -- a 45-yarder and a four-yard touchdown. He later hauled in an 18-yard score in the fourth quarter to extend the lead to 24. Brown entered the contest without a catch in the previous three games, so it was surprising that he was used immediately in such a hefty role. Brown has just 15 targets in 12 games, and he's collected five touchdowns. Fantasy owners may want to peg this one as a fluke moving forward, especially in Week 14 against the Vikings who have allowed just nine passing touchdowns this year.
