Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Activated from IR for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Seahawks activated Reed (wrist/thumb) from injured reserve Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Reed is set to start his first game since Week 9 against the Commanders, when he was ruled out with a wrist injury. The starting defensive end has recovered from his surgery and is ready to reinforce an already formidable defense. Before his injury, Reed accumulated 17 tackles (five solo), including 1.5 sacks, in 8 regular-season games.
