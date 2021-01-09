site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Active for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jan 9, 2021
3:31 pm ET
Reed is good to go for Saturday's wild-card round against the Rams.
After battling an oblique injury during last week's game against the 49ers, Reed is listed as active for the wild-card game. The fifth-year defensive tackle has tallied 38 stops and 6.5 sacks throughout the regular season.
