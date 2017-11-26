Reed (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at San Francisco.

Reed missed only one game as a result of a hamstring injury. After practicing in full Thursday and Friday, the 2016 second-round pick should be able to handle his full allotment of snaps, which has ranged from 53.3 to 73.0 percent of the defensive work in his eight healthy appearances this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop