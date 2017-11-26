Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Active Sunday
Reed (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at San Francisco.
Reed missed only one game as a result of a hamstring injury. After practicing in full Thursday and Friday, the 2016 second-round pick should be able to handle his full allotment of snaps, which has ranged from 53.3 to 73.0 percent of the defensive work in his eight healthy appearances this season.
