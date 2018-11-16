Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Adds half-sack in win
Reed had two assisted tackles and a half-sack in Thursday's 27-24 win over Green Bay.
The effort brings Reed's season totals to 34 tackles (23 solo) and 5.5 sacks through 10 games. The 25-year-old played 84 percent of defensive snaps as he continues to see a heavy workload on the interior of the defensive line.
