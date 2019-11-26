Play

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Reed is dealing with a sprained left ankle, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll would confirm that it's the same ankle Reed dealt with earlier this season, and that he'll be re-evaluated Friday. Reed re-aggravated the injury in Sunday's game against the Eagles, and recorded just three tackles and 0.5 sacks. Expect the report on his health later in the week, and if he can't suit up in Week 13's game against the Vikings, Al Woods and Quinton Jefferson figure to see a bump in snaps.

