Reed (ankle) will play in Monday's home tilt against Minnesota.

Reed was expected to play in the game despite aggravating the ankle injury last week against the Eagles, so this news isn't a surprise. Look for the 2016 second-round pick to slot in as one of the starters on the interior of the defensive line for the game.

