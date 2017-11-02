Reed (concussion) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Reed came out of the Seahawks' Week 8 victory over the Texans with concussion like symptoms, but he appears to have been cleared by the team given his full participation Thursday. Assuming the 24-year-old avoids any setbacks, he looks on track to play in Week 9.

