Reed was reinstated from his six-game suspension Monday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Reed is on track to resume practicing this week. As soon as the 2016 second-round pick proves to Seattle's coaching staff that he's up to full speed, he stands to retake his usual starting role along the team's defensive line.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories