Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Back from suspension
Reed was reinstated from his six-game suspension Monday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Reed is on track to resume practicing this week. As soon as the 2016 second-round pick proves to Seattle's coaching staff that he's up to full speed, he stands to retake his usual starting role along the team's defensive line.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: No practice Monday•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Six-game suspension•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Practices fully in minicamp•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Makes return to practice field•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Out until training camp•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Undergoes sports hernia surgery•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Winners and Losers
Patrick Mahomes has come back to the pack and is overshadowed by hotter quarterbacks in Week...
-
Week 7 Early Waivers: Henry busts out
With Sam Darnold back from his illness, Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder looked like difference...
-
Believe It or Not: Must-start Murray
Heath Cummings tells you what you should and shouldn't believe from Week 6, from Kyler Murray's...
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Expectations for Hill
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 6, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 6.