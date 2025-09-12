Reed (back) did not participate in Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Reed was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a back issue, so his DNP on Thursday is a trend in the wrong direction. He'll have to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday to have a shot at playing against the Steelers on Sunday. Mike Morris would be in line to see a significant increase in defensive snaps if Reed is unable to play.