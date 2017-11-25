Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Draws questionable designation
Reed (hamstring) is considered questionable for the Seahawks' matchup versus the 49ers on Sunday, AP Sports Writer Tim Booth reports.
Reed was sidelined for last week's loss to the Falcons, and his status for Week 12 is not expected to be verified until closer to game-time Sunday. Nazair Jones would presumably fill in at defensive tackle for the 24-year-old if he has to remain sidelined.
