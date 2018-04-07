Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Expected to start at nose tackle
Reed is in line to start at defensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2018, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Reed reached 45 tackles (23 solo) and 1.5 sacks in his second season. When he was healthy, Reed averaged 44 defensive snaps per game, but this rate rose to 53 when Nazair Jones suffered an ankle injury. If Reed keeps up these snap counts, he'll be in good position to eclipse the 50-tackle mark in 2018.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Racks up 45 tackles in 2017•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Active Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Draws questionable designation•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Logs full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Inactive against Falcons•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Questionable Monday vs. Falcons•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...