Reed is in line to start at defensive tackle for the Seahawks in 2018, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Reed reached 45 tackles (23 solo) and 1.5 sacks in his second season. When he was healthy, Reed averaged 44 defensive snaps per game, but this rate rose to 53 when Nazair Jones suffered an ankle injury. If Reed keeps up these snap counts, he'll be in good position to eclipse the 50-tackle mark in 2018.