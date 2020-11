Reed made four tackles (three solo) and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills.

Reed had his last sack in Week 3 against the Cowboys, enduring a four-game drought before exploding against the Bills. The 28-year-old has still been stable in the tackle department with 23 stops so far, but he'll need to pressure opposing quarterbacks on a more consistent basis to be a reliable IDP player.