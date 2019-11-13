Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Generates 1.5 sacks
Reed registered four tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.
Reed has been relatively quiet since returning from a six-game suspension, as he totaled eight tackles and no sacks over the previous three games. The fourth-year pro came to life in the prime-time matchup, getting to the QB for the first time this season and forcing a fumble that Jadeveon Clowney returned for a touchdown. The Seahawks' offensive front is quite disruptive when it fires on all cylinders, so we'll see whether it can replicate this dominance in Week 12 against the Eagles.
