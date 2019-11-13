Play

Reed registered four tackles (one solo), 1.5 sacks, a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Monday's 27-24 win over the 49ers.

Reed has been relatively quiet since returning from a six-game suspension, as he totaled eight tackles and no sacks over the previous three games. The fourth-year pro came to life in the prime-time matchup, getting to the QB for the first time this season and forcing a fumble that Jadeveon Clowney returned for a touchdown. The Seahawks' offensive front is quite disruptive when it fires on all cylinders, so we'll see whether it can replicate this dominance in Week 12 against the Eagles.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories