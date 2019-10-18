Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Good to go for Week 7
Reed had a good week of practice and is ready to play Sunday against the Ravens, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Reed was suspended for the first six games of the year and is now primed to make his season debut. The 26-year-old figures to step back into his starting role at defensive tackle after starting all 16 games last year.
