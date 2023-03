Reed is set to sign a two-year deal with the Seahawks, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Reed is returning to Seattle, where he played from 2016 through 2020. In his two years away from Seattle, he averaged 47.5 tackles while notching 2.5 sacks in each season. Now five years removed from a 10.5-sack season, the best of his career, Reed should continue to post limited sack and tackle totals in his age-31 campaign.