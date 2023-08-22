Reed recorded a sack in Saturday's 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys.

Reed only played eight defensive snaps, but his impact was felt with a sack on the first the Cowboys' first drive. The 30-year-old is on his second stint with the team and is slated to start at nose tackle until Bryan Mone (knee) returns from injured reserve, although Reed has a good chance to keep the starting job at that point, too. Reed posted 95 tackles (52 solo) and five sacks over 34 games through the last two seasons.