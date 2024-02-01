Reed (knee) posted 54 tackles (27 solo), seven sacks, two pass breakups and a forced fumble across 16 games during the 2023 season.

This was Reed's first season back in Seattle, and the 2016 second-round pick impressed. Reed missed the season finale but still managed to post a career high in tackles and his most sacks since the 2018 campaign. He's entering the final year of a two-year, $10.8 million contract, so the Seahawks will look to build around the veteran nose tackle on their defensive line.