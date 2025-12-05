Head Coach Mike Macdonald declared that Reed (wrist/thumb) is set to return from injured reserve for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Reed was a full participant in practice all week as he works his way back from the thumb issue that sent him to injured reserve. Head Coach Mike Macdonald's proclamation means the defensive end will see his first snaps since he suffered the injury in the Seahawks' Week 9 win over the Commanders, assuming he's activated from IR.