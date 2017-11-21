Reed (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Falcons.

Reed is nursing a hamstring injury he sustained in Week 10 and didn't get on the practice field until Saturday, when he only participated in a limited fashion. His absence Monday will particularly be felt on early downs, as Reed has been performing as one of the better run-stuffing defensive tackles in the league.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories