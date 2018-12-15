Coach Pete Carroll said Reed (oblique) is expected to play Sunday versus the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Reed has taken a serious step forward this year with 6.5 sacks in 13 games after having just three sacks through his first two seasons. He'll benefit if he can shake his injury, as Reed notched a sack in Week 13 against the 49ers.

