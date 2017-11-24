Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Logs full practice Thursday
Reed (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.
Reed missed his first game of the season when the Seahawks lost to the Falcons on Sunday. However, his participation at Thursday's practice indicates he has recovered from the issue. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for the 24-year-old to resume his usual role on the defensive line in the team's Week 12 game against the 49ers.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Inactive against Falcons•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Questionable Monday vs. Falcons•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Back at practice•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Inactive for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Jarran Reed: Questionable to play in Week 4•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...