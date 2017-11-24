Reed (hamstring) was a full participant at Thursday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.

Reed missed his first game of the season when the Seahawks lost to the Falcons on Sunday. However, his participation at Thursday's practice indicates he has recovered from the issue. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, look for the 24-year-old to resume his usual role on the defensive line in the team's Week 12 game against the 49ers.